News Top Stories

Shippers’ Council, firms mull removal of demurrage on cargoes

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) and shipping companies are mulling the removal of demurrage on cargoes due to last week’s disruption. Head of Public Relations of NSC, Mrs. Rakiya Zubairu, said yesterday in Lagos that it was one of the ways to alleviate the hardship of shippers. She said that activities at Apapa, the port city of Lagos, were gradually returning to normal after the disruption of the past week.

“The Lagos State Government has also eased the curfew by pronouncing that residents can move freely between the hours of 6a.m. and 8p.m. “And there is no doubt the activities of the past week caused a lot of disruptions for shippers just as it did during the COVID- 19 lockdown.

“Nigerian Shippers’ Council is working with shipping companies to find ways to ease the hardship occasioned by the disruptions,” she said in a statement. Zubairu noted that several discussions were taking place between the leadership of the council and shipping companies in Nigeria.

She said that it was to find ways to accelerate clearing of cargoes from the terminals and collection of the same by shippers who were unable to access the ports. Zubairu said that the Executive Secretary of NSC, Mr. Hassan Bello, would also visit some terminals to fine-tune discussions on the waiver and other issues.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Firm introduces Malact for malaria treatment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A new anti-malarial medicine that promises to revolutionise the treatment of malaria by addressing resistance has been introduced into the drug market. The medication, Malact from the stables of May & Baker Nigeria Plc, is a Dihydroarteminsin-Piperaquine combination-based formulation, which ensures fast relief from malaria and guarantees better post treatment protection. With increasing resistance to […]
News

Alleged misconduct: PSC dismisses 10 officers, demotes 8 others

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Police Service Commission (PSC), Monday, announced the dismissal of 10 senior officers from the Force over alleged cases of misconduct. The Commission also reduced the rank of eight others over related offences. Head, Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, […]
News

Lekki attack: Gbajabiamila calls for thorough investigation, urges calm

Posted on Author Philip Nyam  Abuja

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the event of the reported casualties of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on Tuesday night as disturbing and not reflective of the nation’s growing democracy. Gbajabiamila, who expressed grief over the sad event and the consequent civil disturbances around the state, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: