Shippers' council seeks policy review on marine cover

Stories, Sunday Ojeme The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Mr. Hassan Bello, has stressed the need for a policy review of insurance covers for goods in transit, accidents, losses and damages, devoid of religious sentiments.

 

Bello made the declaration during a courtesy visit to the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) where he required to collaborate with the commission to reduce the cost of doing business through the introduction of insurance cover on containers, and also looking into risk management at the various ports. He said the primary aim was to make Nigerian ports more competitive by reducing the cost of doing business, and one of the costs is insurance deposits that shippers pay for taking the containers out of the port. For instance, shippers deposit N150,000 to N200,000 on containers for moving their goods from the port, while insurance cover would have been cheaper, and the impact on the prices of goods and services would be lower.

 

Bello said: “The containers are the assets of the shipping companies, and it is expected that the containers are returned in perfect condition. But unfortunately, most freight forwarders don’t get back the deposits because most times the containers are not in good conditions when they are returned, and even when returned in perfect condition, shippers don’t get their deposit back in good time.” He, therefore, urged insurance companies to come in and ensure the containers are covered at a lower cost, to reduce some of the challenges faced by shippers, while working toward door-todoor delivery of cargoes.

 

Bello, however, said despite the pandemic, the Council was working with all other maritime agencies to look into digitalisation of ports processes to limit physical contact. Responding, the Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer, NAICOM, Olorundare Thomas, said he had looked forward to collaborating with NSC on making insurance more relevant in the maritime sector. He commended the council for its creative and developmental ideas that would deepen insurance in the maritime industry.

 

He said: “As far as I can remember, this will mark one of the few times that any of our stakeholders will come with developmental ideas that will enhance the thought of the Commission on how to deepen the market, and how to make insurance relevant to our daily living.

 

“When it comes to trading, marine on its own is in the frontline, and insurance itself moves with trading. Insurance started with marine insurance largely before the fire, so marine is quite critical in the history of insurance development.

