Shippers’ Council seeks technology to check delay, corruption

Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has said that technology must be adopted at the nation’s seaports to put an end to delay and corrupt practices. Its Executive Secretary, Hassan Bello, said, during the inauguration of the standing task team that would implement the Nigerian Port Process Manual (NPPM) that the incident of asking for gifts should be eschewed during boarding of ships.

Bello, in a meeting with agencies on joint boarding of vessels in Lagos, called on the agencies to employ joint boarding of vessels at berth to save time. He stressed that agencies should not spend more than thirty minutes on board the vessels. The content of NPPM is to engender a new order devoid of corruption and substandard practice in the nation’s maritime industry. He noted that Nigeria was ranked 149 out of 180 countries in the global corruption index perception. Bello said: “Doing things in the practice accepted internationally is good for Nigeria.

The procedures must be transparent; this is war against corruption at the port. If we get it right, it will breed efficiency. Today, you see the array of those who are to board vessels and there is a resolve that we are going to do it right.

“Time is of the essence in boarding the vessels and so, there are time-consuming issues that we must adhere with. The most important thing is that we must adopt technology to solve most of these problems, human contacts breed corruption.

So, it is very important we digitalize out ports.” Also speaking the the meeting, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, said that the country desired to be the leading port in the continent, hence the need to do the right thing. Usman, who was represented at the event by the authority’s General Manager, Public Private Partnership (PPP), Eniola Williams, added that Standard Operating procedure (SOP) would guide each agency on its limit and served as guide for its operations.

