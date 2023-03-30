Mega City

Shippers Council to expose fraud in int’l trade to S’East stakeholders

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

Stakeholders in the South East will gain from an enlightenment programme by the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) the dangers and fraud in international trade. It was learnt that the NSC decided to enlighten stakeholders in the ship- ping business following the increasing number of fraud-related complaints being reported by stakeholders to the Council. The event, titled, “Effects of fraud in international trade transactions: Stakeholders challenge”, will hold Thursday in Aba, Abia State. Aba, one of the notable commercial cities in West Africa, is reported to have the highest number of importers in Nigeria, as a majority of the goods imported through major ports in Nigeria find their way to Aba, hence the centre for the enlightenment programme.

NSC said the work- shop will identify the causes and consequences of fraud in international trade transactions and the various types of fraud perpetuated in international trade. It will also identify the various means employed in defrauding maritime activities and also recommend measures for reducing the incidence of fraud in international trade. Findings have shown that fraud in international trade is a serious crime affecting businessmen in the East and arises when one of the various parties involved in the trade succeeds in obtaining money or goods belonging to an- other party, unjustly and illegally. It may take different dimensions, such as documentary fraud (forging documents or signature), intentional or non- existing loss or damage to cargo and deliberate destruction of insured cargo, among others.

 

Martins Adegboyega

Related Articles

bad roads
Mega City

Ogun State: Industries, SMEs groan under bad roads, epileptic power supply

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA

The Ota/Agbara axis in Ado- Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State hosts one of the largest industrial estates in Nigeria.   This is undoubtedly because the local government shares a border with Lagos State – the economic nerve centre of the country. Industries are sited in this area to take advantage of the […]
Mega City

2023 Polls: When WABMA, US Consulate General trained S’South journalists

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Introduction: As the 2023 general election draws closer, there is every need for all relevant stakeholders to be prepared, especially now that the electoral law has been amended. That means most of the things and manipulations done in the past may not take place anymore, the reason why there is every reason to train the […]
Mega City

Harnessing youth potential for sustainable development

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

With about 90 million unemployed youths and graduates in the country, advocates are calling for increased empowerment of youths and women, which is critical to economic development, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI With 53.7 per cent of Nigeria’s population aged 15 to 65, and a median age of 18, the country has one of the largest youth […]

Leave a Reply