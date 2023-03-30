Shippers Council to expose fraud in int’l trade to S’East stakeholders

Stakeholders in the South East will gain from an enlightenment programme by the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) the dangers and fraud in international trade. It was learnt that the NSC decided to enlighten stakeholders in the ship- ping business following the increasing number of fraud-related complaints being reported by stakeholders to the Council. The event, titled, “Effects of fraud in international trade transactions: Stakeholders challenge”, will hold Thursday in Aba, Abia State. Aba, one of the notable commercial cities in West Africa, is reported to have the highest number of importers in Nigeria, as a majority of the goods imported through major ports in Nigeria find their way to Aba, hence the centre for the enlightenment programme.

NSC said the work- shop will identify the causes and consequences of fraud in international trade transactions and the various types of fraud perpetuated in international trade. It will also identify the various means employed in defrauding maritime activities and also recommend measures for reducing the incidence of fraud in international trade. Findings have shown that fraud in international trade is a serious crime affecting businessmen in the East and arises when one of the various parties involved in the trade succeeds in obtaining money or goods belonging to an- other party, unjustly and illegally. It may take different dimensions, such as documentary fraud (forging documents or signature), intentional or non- existing loss or damage to cargo and deliberate destruction of insured cargo, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...