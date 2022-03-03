Shippers fret over 12,000 trapped vehicles at ports

Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS) has said about 12,000 imported vehicles have been trapped at the ports in Lagos in the last two weeks. The association noted that the trapped vehicles were due to the ongoing strike by clearing agents over the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation introduced by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). Within two weeks, SALS noted that importers and clearing agents had incurred N600 million in demurrages and other surcharges. At a joint media briefing in Lagos yesterday organised by NdigboAmaka Progressive Association and Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS), President of SALS, Rev. Jonathan Nicol, said the trapped vehicles at the ports were already accumulating demurrages and terminal storage charges amounting to over N600million.
