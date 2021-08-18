Shippers lament vessel delay, disruptions as COVID-19 persists

Nigerian importers have continued to experience vessel delay and disruptions from China since the resurgence of the new variant of coronavirus. It was gathered that there had been unevenness in supply chain as shipping lines and ports struggle to manage increase in volumes of cargoes coming into the country.

However, recent vesseltracking data from a logistics platform, Project 44, revealed substantial year-on-year increases in vessel and shipment delays across most major trade lanes originating from China, noting that multi-day delays remained high or even rising across many parts of the global shipping network. According to the Vice President, Marketing Project44, Josh Brazil, “the fact that ships remain delayed and now COVID variant outbreaks in major Chinese manufacturing hubs are on the rise.

“We are seeing a lot of variation in delay times between months, and routes such as US West Coast versus East Coast ports, making supply chains particularly challenging for shippers to manage.” On routes serving other parts of the world, year-over year delays was said to have increased from 1.08 days to 2.78 days between July 2020 and 2021.

Delays on these routes started increasing from December 2019, peaking in February 2020 and dropping in May 2020. The delay, according to Managing Director of Sceptre Consult, Mr Jayeola Ogamode, has led to rise in transportation costs in Nigeria.

He added that low vaccination of seafarers had led to disruption of vessels coming to West African region, especially the Lagos seaports. The managing director explained that there had been progress at reducing overall delays in shipments and vessel schedule performance from the peaks experienced early in 2021. Ogamode also stressed that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS’) 100 per cent manual examination of cargoes had not help trade facilitation. The managing director stressed that huge containers coming to the nation’s seaports annually were opened and inspected physically with attendant delays.

Ogamode said: “The delay has also affected waiting time of vessels as ships now spend longer days on Nigerian waters before being able to enter the port to berth.” He said that the delay had led to accumulated payments of demurrage to terminal operators, shipping lines, duties and taxes. Ogamode stressed that customs had several units involved in cargo clearing at the port, saying that some documents for clearing containers must pass through their tables before the container would be released, leading to additional payment of charges by cargo owners.

He explained that the method of cargo evacuation in Nigerian ports was very poor and inefficient due to 90 per cent reliance on road transport mode for movement of import and export cargoes. It would be recalled that National President of National Council of Managing Director of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), Mr. Lucky Amiewero, had said that physical inspection of cargoes at the port had resulted in the delay of cargo clearance and its attendant demurrage and rent costs.

