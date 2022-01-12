Business

Shipping body tasks Nigeria, others on prosecution of pirates

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO) has called on Nigeria, Togo, Benin and other countries in the Gulf of Guinea region to take responsibility and step-up prosecution efforts when pirates are apprehended by international navies.

 

Responding to the release by Danish prosecutors of three Nigerians accused of acts of piracy against commercial shipping, the Secretary General and CEO of BIMCO,

 

David Loosley, explained that the presence of international navies was a very important step in the right direction to keep seafarers safe, saying that establishing a sustainable security situation in the Gulf of Guinea could not happen without the full support of the region. He explained that bringing suspected pirates to justice should be the best by regional coastal states.

 

According to him, Denmark found itself in the difficult situation that it does not have an extradition treaty with Nigeria to facilitate the handover of three of the suspects.

 

The secretary general made the call in a statement when a 39-year-old Nigerian provided his account in the court of how the the Danish frigate engaged in a gun battle with some pirates attacking a commercial ship on November 24, 2021. In the battle, four Nigerians were killed, four apprehended and one was believed to have drowned after going overboard from the small boat.

 

The Nigerian suspect admitted to the court that he was in the small boat, saying that he had gone to make some money. However, he contended that the guns aboard the boat were only to protect them from the Nigerian security forces,

 

alleging that the helicopter from the Danish Esbern Snare first fired upon them and then they spotted the small boat approaching. Also, one of them said that the Danes were trying to kill them and he told the court they only returned fire to defend themselves.

 

However, Danish prosecutors told a different story, saying that the sailors were attempting to apprehend the small boat and fired warning shots. The prosecutors explained that the pirates began shooting at the sailors and they returned fire, killing the four.

 

They said: “When the Danes approached the boat, the pirate said it was sinking and that the Danish sailors told him to swim to their boat and while he was floating in the water, he was hit by the propeller of the boat, causing the injury to his leg.

 

The medical team aboard the Esbern Snare determined the leg was infected and amputated it before sending him to a hospital in Ghana.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Evaluating sanctity of pension assets

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB

With over N11 trillion pension assets in the custody of Pension Fund Custodians, attempt by state governors to borrow N2 trillion to address infrastructure gaps are being resisted, reports ABDULWAHAB ISA The 2004 pension reform initiative, which birthed Contributory Pension Scheme addressed the nightmares associated with pensioners’ retirement income. The historic reform addressed ills; anomalies […]
Business

Facebook campaign showcases content creators in Nigeria, Ghana

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Facebook has announced the launch of the Facebook Creators campaign in Nigeria and Ghana, highlighting the inspiring stories of leading content creators who have succeeded in various creative industries using the Facebook family of Apps to inspire other creative artists and connect with communities. The Facebook Creators campaign will spotlight eight creative artists in Nigeria […]
Business

Lender boosts agric sector with low-interest loans

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has reaffirmed that it remains committed to boosting the growth of Nigeria’s agriculture sector by supporting farmers and other players in the agricultural value chain.   In a statement, the lender noted that it offers various low-interest credit facilities across the agricultural sector that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica