Shipping body tasks Nigeria, others on prosecution of pirates

Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO) has called on Nigeria, Togo, Benin and other countries in the Gulf of Guinea region to take responsibility and step-up prosecution efforts when pirates are apprehended by international navies.

Responding to the release by Danish prosecutors of three Nigerians accused of acts of piracy against commercial shipping, the Secretary General and CEO of BIMCO,

David Loosley, explained that the presence of international navies was a very important step in the right direction to keep seafarers safe, saying that establishing a sustainable security situation in the Gulf of Guinea could not happen without the full support of the region. He explained that bringing suspected pirates to justice should be the best by regional coastal states.

According to him, Denmark found itself in the difficult situation that it does not have an extradition treaty with Nigeria to facilitate the handover of three of the suspects.

The secretary general made the call in a statement when a 39-year-old Nigerian provided his account in the court of how the the Danish frigate engaged in a gun battle with some pirates attacking a commercial ship on November 24, 2021. In the battle, four Nigerians were killed, four apprehended and one was believed to have drowned after going overboard from the small boat.

The Nigerian suspect admitted to the court that he was in the small boat, saying that he had gone to make some money. However, he contended that the guns aboard the boat were only to protect them from the Nigerian security forces,

alleging that the helicopter from the Danish Esbern Snare first fired upon them and then they spotted the small boat approaching. Also, one of them said that the Danes were trying to kill them and he told the court they only returned fire to defend themselves.

However, Danish prosecutors told a different story, saying that the sailors were attempting to apprehend the small boat and fired warning shots. The prosecutors explained that the pirates began shooting at the sailors and they returned fire, killing the four.

They said: “When the Danes approached the boat, the pirate said it was sinking and that the Danish sailors told him to swim to their boat and while he was floating in the water, he was hit by the propeller of the boat, causing the injury to his leg.

The medical team aboard the Esbern Snare determined the leg was infected and amputated it before sending him to a hospital in Ghana.”

