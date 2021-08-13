Shipping firm begins containers haulage by rail from Apapa to Ogun

Shipping and cargo logistics services provider, Hull Blyth, has opened a rail hub at Wasimi, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State for importers and exporters. The Wasimi Rail Hub, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, will allow shippers receive imported containers from Apapa port, and also send export/ empty containers to the port by rail. It was learnt the new step will bring solace to shippers who have been grossly affected by the perennial gridlock on the port road. Besides, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Christian Holm, who disclosed this in Lagos, said the new rail hub would save shippers the hassles and high cost of transporting their containers to/from the port by road. He noted: “We started this project because we are concerned about the pains shippers go through in moving their boxes in and out of the Apapa port in Lagos due to the congestion on the port access road.”

