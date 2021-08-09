Business

Shipping line: Committee loses as Nigeria sustains N950bn payment

Five years after, the National Fleet Implementation Committee (NFIC) set up by the Federal Government is yet to meet its mandate to promote Nigerian ownership of ships, take control and dislodge the foreign liners.

 

The fleet is expected to have a 40 per cent foreign ownership and 60 per cent indigenous ownership in order to halt the N950 billion ($1.9 billion) lost to foreign liners annually.

 

A former Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, said in Lagos that importers still paid N3.7 trillion ($9billion) annually to foreign shipping lines.

 

He added that a total of 26,147 foreign vessels berthed at Nigerian ports with dry cargo throughput of 372 million metric tonnes and total wet cargoes throughput of 613 million metric tonnes, noting that $45 billion (N21.6 trillion) was paid by shippers as freight charges between 2015 and 2019.

 

In 2016, the Federal Government had constituted the committee to screen shipping operators interested in acquiring part of the 60 per cent holding for Nigerians in the proposed national fleet.

 

 

However, Bello explained that government policy was one of the major reasons the national fleet had not taken-off.

 

He added that all that was needed was to remove the hindrances, which had bedeviled the take-off of the national fleet, saying that the provision of incentives for the private sector, granting of tax incentives and special exemption, among others, should be looked into for the realisation of the national fleet.

 

He said: “I don’t think there is any hindrance, except that which has been in place by the conditions.

 

“My leaving office does not affect the take-off and we have a new executive secretary. So, he can carry on from where we stopped. All we need to do is to remove the hindrance in terms of policy and provide incentives so that the private sector can come and invest. That’s the major thing.

 

“There should be special recognition, special exemption; with that the national fleet will be a reality.”

 

However, a member of NFIC and Chairman, Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Dr. MkGeorge Onyung, said he was not sure whether the committee was still in place or not.

 

He said: “I don’t know whether the committee has been disbanded. I am still waiting to hear; the day they call a meeting, I will attend.

 

“There is a new executive secretary, who took over from Hassan Bello. So, if you ask me about the national fleet, I think the question is not for me because there are issues in the industry that we must take seriously.”

 

It would be recalled that SOAN had complained over the inability to get contract jobs in the Nigerian shipping sector.

 

The association explained that the contract job opportunity was created for them by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMD) from Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) in order to dislodge the foreign shipping lines from dominating the country’s coastal shipping.

 

However, SOAN said that NNPC preferred foreigners to do the coastal shipping reserved for the local shipping companies, saying that NNPC had breached the local content law,  particularly its failure to create commercial opportunities in the downstream petroleum supply chain.

 

Onyung said that the country would have benefited in terms of buoyant economy and employment opportunities if NNPC had obeyed the law of the land and collaborated with SOAN.

 

According to him, NNPC prefers to award contracts to foreigners instead local ship owners.

 

He said: “In line with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is crystal clear that NNPC is empowered statutorily to create commercial opportunities as an enabler towards the enhancement of in-country capacity in the downstream petroleum supply chain as it has successfully done in the upstream sector of the Nigeria oil and gas industry.

 

“It is on public record that you pledged to support the indigenous shipping development and tonnage capacity growth in line with the Nigerian Content (NOSICD) Act in order to reverse a nearly 60 years trend of foreign ships’ domination of our maritime industry.”

 

Onyung wondered why the Corporation betrayed the huge trust and confidence the nation’s ship owners reposed in it, adding that NNPC had proceeded to award the coastal aid bunkering vessels service contract to a foreign shipping company, Messrs UNIBROS and 11 foreign-flagged coastal vessels

