Shipping manifest: NPA, Customs’ non-automation delay transactions

Shipping lines calling at Nigerian ports have started investing in giant machines in order to print hard copies of shipping manifest for Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

It was gathered that the three agencies still mandated shipping companies to submit hard copies of shipping manifest, which ordinarily should have been automated, leading to frustration, delay in trade facilitation and man-hour loss. According to Assistant Director, Special Duties, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Ms Adaora Nwonu, government agencies are doing this because of their reluctance to share documents.

She explained that the agencies were doing so in order to protect their individual territories. The assistant director explained that vessels calling at Nigerian ports still spent 21- days at anchorage, compared to other neighbouring ports like Tema Port in Ghana where they spend only 24 hours.

She noted that other government agencies in the maritime sector had been frustrating the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in developing an international trade portal for Nigerian maritime sector.

Nwonu said in Lagos at Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association, Nigeria (WISTA) forum that lack of automation, among other ills, made the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to issue a damning report on Nigerian ports in its 2020 reports.

She said: “Right now, vessels are spending 21 days at our anchorage while at Tema Port, they are doing just 24 hours.

“Ship masters move around other ports and they would tell you that Nigeria is the only place where they have these harrowing experience. Government agencies must comply with the executive order on ease of doing business, they should not be the one flouting it.

The agencies are the major problem because they are not speaking to one another. “Up till date, we are trying to build an international trade portal for Nigeria.

Currently, we don’t have any, and UNCTAD has offered to help us do one, but UNCTAD cannot do it in isolation at Geneva, they need to work with government agencies in Nigeria. But I can tell you that the problem UNCTAD is having is government agencies talking to one another, this is why we still don’t have a trade portal in Nigeria.

“Meanwhile they have done it for even the most backward African countries.” The assistant director stressed that most shipping companies had complained to the council over their challenges at the nation’s seaports.

Nwonu explained that ships calling at the ports were expected to transmit their ship manifest between five and seven days to improve the cargo clearance process before arrival, noting that in other ports it only takes 48 hours. She stressed that vessels were complying but was not easy for them to do seven days.

