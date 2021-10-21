News

Shipping union threatens strike over forceful invasion of shipping coys by federal agency

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Senior Staff Association of Shipping, Clearing and Forwarding Agencies (SSASCFA) has condemned in strong terms the forceful invasion of the premises of some shipping companies by the Federal Competition and Consumers Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Monday, October 18. They stated that they would be forced to go to strike if the invasion continues without the Federal Government addressing it immediately.

The association described the invasion as a threat to her members’ lives, even as they stated that two of their members fainted and were rushed to the hospital owing to the commando style at which the Commission stormed some shipping companies with uniformed men armed to the teeth. The association disclosed that personal phones and laptops of staff were seized including that of agents who came to carry out their lawful businesses.

The President General of SSASCFA, Comr. Harrison Ugochukwu Asonye, stated that operations were grounded at the premises of its members in Cosco Shipping Nigeria Limited, Hullblyth Nigeria Limited, CMA/CGM Nigeria Limited, Lagos and Niger Shipping Agencies Limited (LANSAL) and Hapag Llyod Shipping Nigeria Limited and proceeded to unleash mayhem on innocent working members of the union. While calling for an investigation into the invasion, the union warned that should such an invasion continue, it might be forced to protest the barbaric act. Asonye noted that members of the union shouldn’t be held hostage as they are only staff of the companies.

He, however, said that the union was not against government agencies doing their work, but noted that laid down procedures should be followed. Comr. Asonye said: “It is an embarrassment that a government agency will have to come in a commando style to invade some of these shipping companies “We may end up losing our customers as a result of the invasion as individuals’ phones were collected and even our members’ phones were collected while they downloaded data and mon-itored the personal WhatsApp of our members, this is against their freedom as citizens of Nigeria. “Up till now, we are not aware of what they want, even the management is not aware, Nigeria Shippers’ Council is not aware and we don’t know what is going on. “We may be forced to go on a warning strike, if the government does not address this forceful invasion. “We know there will be economic loss, but our lives are worth much more than the demurrage that will be incurred.”

