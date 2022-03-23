Ships berth with 153.7m litres of PMS

A total of 153,700 tonnes (153.7 million litres) of premium motor spirit (PMS) will be offloaded by 10 vessels this week at the various port jetties to further ease fuel scarcity in the country.

The fuel is part of the of 2.3 billion litres ofPMS being expected by Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited in the country to end fuel scarcity. Findings revealed that the ships would discharge the wet cargoes at Port Harcourt, Warri and Tincan Island port jetties.

According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position, Oceanic III will berth this week at Port Harcourt port with 20,000 tonnes of the fuel

Also, Warri jetties will take delivery of 88,700 tonnes of the cargo as Porto Fiscardo arrived on Monday with 15,000 tonnes and Warda, 13,700 tonnes. Also expected this week are Aron I, with 15,000 tonnes; Diddi, 15,000 tonnes; Ostria, 15,000 tonnes and St Walga, 15,000tonnes;

The Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Phase III, Tincan Island Port with also take delivery of 20,000 tonnes from Stellar, while Ayodeji and Seavenus will be moored with 15,000 tonnes and 20,000 tonnes respectively.

It would be recalled that in the last two weeks, six vessels discharged 114,822 metric tonnes of PMS at the various jetties.

Data by NPA also revealed that Hellas Avatar berthed at Bulk Oil Plant in Apapa with 24, 822 tonnes, Safe Sea, Sea Pearl, Mount Picton and Stellar offloaded 20,000 tonnes, 20,000 tonnes, 15,000 tonnes and 20,000 tonnes at Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Phase II and III respectively, while Errina with 15,000 tonnes discharged the product at Warri Jetty.

In February, four vessels offloaded 120,365 tonnes (120,37 million litres) of PMS at the Lagos and Delta ports in the first week of the month. In the period, MT Lorele 1 berthed at Pinacle Jetty in Lagos with 60,365 tonnes of petrol. At Delta Port in Warri, Mosunmola dischargedd 20,000 tonnes, Rising Sun, 20,000 tonnes and Tornado, 20,000 tonnes.

Early in the month, Platts revealed that the cost of PMS had reached $918.75 per metric tonne. It noted that is was $754.75 per metric tonne on December 31, 2021. Other costs include freight at $26.77 per tonne or (N8.31 per litre), lightering expenses (N4.81), Nigerian Ports Authority charge (N2.49), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency charge (N0.23), jetty throughput charge (N1.61), storage charge (N2.58) and financing (N2.17).

Others are the wholesaler margin (N4.03), administrative charge (N1.23), transporters allowance (N3.89), bridging fund (N7.51), marine transport average (N0.15) and retailer margin (N6.19).

Meanwhile, NNPC Ltd has said that it would deduct N242.53 billion as subsidy on PMS from the Federation Account this month, noting that the proposed subsidy deduction was a value shortfall.

