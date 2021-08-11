Ships berth with N66.8bn sugar at Lagos terminals

Despite restriction, six vessels have arrived Lagos Port Complex’s terminals with 286,040 tonnes of sugar valued at N66.8 billion ($133.6 million).

The Federal Government had targeted 800,000 tonnes of raw sugar production by 2022, but currently has not met five per cent of the target at a time the demand by the food and drink manufacturing and retail markets is on the increase.

At Apapa Bulk Limited Terminal Limited (ABTL), Desert Grace and Desert Harrier came with 52,800 tonnes and 52,800 tonnes respectively, as current price of sugar stands at $467 per tonne.

Data by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that four vessels are expected this week with 181,340 tonnes of the commodity at Greenview Development Nigerian Limited (GDNL). Expected at the terminal are Sweetlady III with 46,985 tonnes; Hyde, 43,375 tonnes, Gelico, 44,180 tonnes and Eleoussa, 47,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, is making a new move to spend $1 billion on expansion of its sugar production. Its Chief Executive Officer, Ravindra Singhvi, said the company had put over 100,000 hectares of land under cultivation to grow sugarcane for local sourcing of inputs.

He explained that the company’s plantations in Adamawa and Nasarawa states would be ready by 2023, while work to almost double the capacity of a sugar factory in Adamawa State to 6,000 tonnes canecrushing- per-day was on-going.

It was learnt that the Federal Government had mandated Dangote Sugar to produce 550,000 tonnes of refined sugar yearly from locally grown sugarcane by 2024.

He said: “The firm plans to raise capacity from 1.5 million to two million tonnes of refined sugar annually by 2024, from 403,846 tonnes as of June.

“The sugarcane plantations will enable Dangote Sugar to source inputs locally, boost production and increase sales as the West African nation aims to end importation of the sweetener to conserve foreign exchange.”

It would be recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had said in April it would cut foreign exchange supply for sugar imports, but last month, it allowed only Dangote Sugar and two other firms to import the product, citing progress it made in local sourcing of raw materials.

Between 2016 and 2020, the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) through the National Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) introduced a 10 per cent duty and additional 80 per cent levy for raw sugar; 20per cent duty and 85 per cent levy for refine sugar imports.

Also in 2019 and 2020, refined sugar attracted 10 per cent duty, 30 per cent levy raw sugar imports.

In addition, part of the incentives to boost domestic production of sugar include a five-year tax for investors in the value chain; 10 per cent import duty and 50 per cent levy on imported raw sugar; 20 per cent duty and 60 per cent levy for imported refined sugar.

However, massive importation by food and drink manufacturers amid soaring demand in the last few years has, to a large extent, reflected the failure of BUA Group, Dangote Plc. and Flour Mills of Nigeria to meet local production targets despite claims to have invested heavily towards the attainment of the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP)’s Backward Implementation Programme (BIP).

