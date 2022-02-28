Ships depart Onne Port for Europe, China with N554,96bn gas

Russia, Ukraine face off sparks price increase

SUPPLY

Some LNG cargoes have been delivered to Croatia, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom

Efforts to boost revenue by the Federal Government is gradually yielding result as 943,432 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas valued at N554.96 billion ($973.63 million) were exported from Onne Port to Europe and Asia by Nigeria in February, 2022.

This is as the United Kingdom gas prices soars by 31 per cent following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. European Union has made significant diplomatic efforts and request in recent weeks to seek additional gas deliveries from alternative suppliers like Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has declared its intention to increase gas export to the continent this year, following request by European Union (EU) as liquefied natural gas price hits $1,032 per tonne in China this month.

The export consignment was ferried by 15 ships from the Onne Port terminal to various destinations in Europe and Asia when there is high demand.

Data obtained from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that Gaslog Gladstone left the port with 74,721 tonnes, while LNG Ogun had 66,000 tonnes on departure.

Others are LNG River Niger laden with 63,000 tonnes; LNG Imo, 66,000 tonnes; LNG Rivers, 63,000 tonnes; LNG Akwa Ibom, 63,000 tonnes; Golar Gracier, 70,000 tonnes; LNG Benue, 66,102 tonnes; LNG Kano, 66,000 tonnes; LNG Bayelsa, 61,183 tonnes; LNG Oyo, 64,974 tonnes; LNG Abuja II, 72,452 tonnes; LNG Sokoto, 63,000 tonnes; LNG Abalamabie, 77,000 tonnes and LNG FINIMA II, 77,000 tonnes. It was gathered that global demand for gas would cross 700 million tonnes a year by 2040 as the world focuses on reducing emissions.

However, it was learnt that imports have reached 9.4 million metric tonnes in Europe in January, 2022, a record high and a month-onmonth jump of 40 per cent. Top importer was the United Kingdom with 2.4 million tonnes with France in second place with 2.3 million tonnes.

According to data obtained from S&P Global Platts Analytics, Nigeria was a key LNG supplier to Europe and, in 2021, exports amounted to 12.63 Bcm, listing the biggest buyers as Spain with 49 cargoes supplied or 4.3 Bcm of gas equivalent, France (38 cargoes), Portugal (34 cargoes) and Turkey (15 cargoes).

Several LNG cargoes were also delivered last year each to Croatia, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Nigeria’s six-train LNG export facility has a capacity of 22.5 million tonnes/year (31 Bcm/year), but it is being expanded to 30 million tonnes/year with the addition of a seventh train.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said that it plans to increase liquefied gas export to the European Union (EU) as part of efforts to boost the country’s revenue.

This was part of the talking points reached in collaborative digital economy plans between both parties through the Gateway Initiative.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, in a statement titled Nigeria- EU to work together on digital economy, explore raising LNG supply to European countries.

Addressing the EU delegation, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, was quoted as saying: “We are relieved to hear of EU’s support on gas as a transition fuel. It’s some bit of relief.

The importance of the energy relationship between Nigeria and the EU also featured, while consideration of all options for increased supply of Liquified Natural Gas from Nigeria to the EU was agreed to, following a request from the EU.

A technical meeting on this will be convened shortly.” On Thursday, the price of British gas for next-day delivery jumped 40 per cent to 280 pence per therm as the invasion stoked fears of a disruption to global energy supplies.

It was gathered that the crisis puts gas supplies in Europe at further risk. The continent depends on Russia for over a third of its gas supplies.

