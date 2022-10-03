Business

Ships offload N4.87trn cargoes at Lagos, Tincan, Onne ports

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

An average of 1,000 ships with 30 million tonnes of goods offloaded N4.87trillion cargoes at Lagos, Tincan Island and Onne ports in the first three months of year 2022. Most of the imports, which came from China, Netherlands, Belgium and United States include motorcycles and cycles fitted with auxiliary motor, petrol fuel, capacity, used vehicles with diesel or semi-diesel engines, of cylinder capacity, and machines among others.

 

Of the N4.87 trillion cargoes, Lagos Port handled ₦3.59 trillion of the total imports as Onne Port accounted for goods valued at ₦865.93 billion or 14.67per cent, while Lagos Free trade  zone recorded ₦416.99billion or 7.07per cent of total imports.

 

Also within the period, Foreign Trade Statistics (FTS) that showed that N1.51trillion of the cargoes were from China, noting that ships ferried N618.7billion from Netherlands, while cargoes from Belgium and United States were N563billion and N337,3billion respectively.

 

The trade statistics said that Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), valued at N1.5billion was handled through the port jetties; kerosine type jet fuel, N292.6billion; durum wheat, N258.3billion; sugar, N81.55billion and safety or relief valves, N74.6billion.

 

Others are motorcycles and cycles fitted with auxiliary motor, petrol fuel, capacity CKD, N74.6billion; used vehicles, with diesel or semi-diesel engine, of cylinder capacity, N72.3billion; machines for reception, conversion and transmission, N70.8billion; herbicides, antisprouting products and plants N68.7 billion; medicaments not elsewhere specified, N63billion; appliances, N48.8billion; Polypropylene, N46billion; assortments of gaskets and similar joints,put up in pouches, envelopes, N45.8billion and measuring or checking instruments, appliances and machines, not specified, N39.6billion

 

Also, the bulk of exports carried through Apapa Port between January and March 2022 were valued at ₦6.55trillion. The exports goods accounted for 92.28per cent of total exports in all the ports in the period.

Also, Rivers Port, Port Harcourt recorded ₦333.96billion or 4.70per cent of the total exports.

 

According to statistics by the bureau, natural gas export was N655.9billion; Urea,N208.39billion; other petroleum gases etc in gaseous state, N93.7billion; floating or submersible drilling or production platforms, N89.9 billion; superior quality cocoa beans, N72, 6billion; sesamum seeds, N56.45billion; unwrought aluminum, alloys, N24.6billion and vessels and other floating structures for breaking up, N15.93 billion.

 

Others are electrical energy (optional heading), N15.4billion; standard quality cocoa beans, N13.2billion; cocoa  levershells, husks, skins and other cocoa waste, N13.19billion; propane, N12.7billion; cashew nuts in shell, N12.4billion. It would be recalled that 986 ships with 20.2 million tonnes called at the port in 2020.

 

Statistics by the Foreign Trade Statistics (FTS) explained that the bulk of export transactions processed through Lagos Port was 93.9per cent of total exports valued at N3.78 trillion, followed by Port Harcourt Port, which recorded N145.7billion or 4.6per cent, Tincan Island Port, N12.9 billion and Calabar Port, N844. 7million

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

