Shiroro attack: Ali Kachalla Group responsible for killings, abduction

Barely two days after over 30 Nigerian soldiers, seven Mobile Policemen, and six civilians were killed in Ajata-Aboki, a largely mountainous area in Gurmana ward of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, the dreaded Ali Kachalla terror group, based in Goron Dutse, near Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has claimed responsibility. Saturday Telegraph in an exclusive interview with a source, who pleaded anonymity, gathered that the gang leader, Ali Kachalla, mobilises terror gangs that control areas such as Unguwan Baushe, Akambu, Kanon Machi, and Unguwan Kumallo along the Birnin Gwari axis and they moved through Jelako and Ga-gafada to cross the boundary into Niger State to carry out their attacks.

The source, who is familiar with the operations of the terror gangs in the area, confirmed to our reporter that the aim was to abduct the Chinese nationals whose company was involved in mining precious stones for over two years at Ajata-Aboki in Gurmana ward of Shiroro Local Government. He said the terrorists were carrying military graded artillery weapons including AA, GPMG, and RPGs on customised motorcycles. According to him “they arrived at the mining site late in the afternoon and engaged the security men guarding the expatriates, killing seven mobile policemen and six civilians while abducting four Chinese nationals.

“We know them; in fact they were screaming Allahu’akbar after the attacks. It is the Ali Kachalla Group from Birnin-Gwari. They were well dressed in military, Mobile Police and Vigilantes uniforms.” Also, spokesperson of Coalition of Shiroro Associations (COSA), Salis M. Sabo, said a villager was gunned down by the terrorists when he refused to show them the way to the mining site when they approached him. Giving account of the incidence, Sabo said: “They (terrorists) grouped themselves into four; some wearing camouflaged uniforms of military, Mobile Police and some Vigilante.

They opened fire after succeeding in kidnapping the expatriates. “Seven Mobile Police men were gunned down and some soldiers in the first gun battle, then we later saw about 30 young Nigerian soldiers, who have been killed by these terrorists. “At Unguwan Ma’aji under Erena Ward where the military had planned to ambush the terrorists being their most probable exit route, the military vehicle got stuck on the way due to the bad terrain, which later exposed their plans to the terrorists. “The military engaged the terrorists since around 4pm till the following day. Many soldiers and mobile police are still missing”. When our Correspondent spoke with Simon Fidelis, nephew to one of the victims, 61 year Aliyu Wakili, he said relatives of the victims are still mourning their losses as his uncle, Aliyu Wakali and dozens others were on Friday buried in the village.

“My uncle, who left behind his wife and six children, was murdered by the terrorists while in the farm alongside others, who went to farm that day. “Our people thought the terrorists were members of the vigilante group not until we started hearing the sound of their sophisticated weapons and we all scampered for safety. “The villagers killed so far and buried are up to 15. And the number of security officers including the Army and Police are close to 50 put together because it was this morning (Friday) that some of their corpses were recovered.

“We are all still in the village, there is heavy military presence. Because of decomposition we had to bury them but by God’s grace we will do some of the rites tomorrow (Saturday),” Fidelis said. The late Wakili’s widow sells “akara” (bean cake) while the children assist their father in the farms. Other villagers led by Ibrahim Allawa told our Correspondent on the telephone that, ever since the mining company arrived, they have never known peace. According to him, “we want the company to pack and leave our community. We were living peacefully until they arrived and started mining.

“These terrorists have seen the potentials in the community because of their activities and now we have become their target. “In their tactics, these terrorists will not come back immediately, after some time they will still want to invade. Now, they have killed our fathers, uncles, brothers and left widows behind. “As I am talking to you now, the Nigerian Army and Mobile Policemen are still carrying their fallen officers and we have buried some of our villagers. “Those we have been able to find dead. Some who ran into other villages have not returned yet, so we cannot ascertain the number of casualties”.

Meanwhile, the Co-Convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Niger State, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, who disclosed to our Correspondent that the terrorists succeeded in kidnapping some Chinese nationals and several others who are currently being held hostage, said calmness has returned to the village. Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, has however directed security agencies to ensure rescue of kidnapped persons and to arrest the terrorists. The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Hon. Emmanuel Umar, who confirmed the incident, commiserated with the military over the death of its soldiers in the encounter.

He said many of the terrorists were also neutralised and security personnel who sustained various degrees of injuries were rescued by their colleagues after reinforcement was made. He said manhunt for the terrorists was on-going, urging the security personnel not to allow the terrorists to escape with their victims. As at the time of filing this report, military vehicles numbering over 20 were seen moving from Minna, the state capital, towards Shiroro axis

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...