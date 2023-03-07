Shizem Wows Audience At New York Fashion Week With “IF” Single

Fast-rising artiste, Shizem once again proved to entertainment aficionados in Nigeria why he is one of the best when it comes to giving a seven-star performance at industry events.

Shizem whose real names are Oluwafemi Denzel Adeniyi gave a good account of himself at the just concluded New York Fashion Week held in the United States of America.

Shizem has also been making waves recently with his highly anticipated

newly released single titled “If “.

His performance at the New York event was electrifying and filled with energy on the runway stage of the yearly prestigious New York Fashion Week Manhattan NY.

The event in New York was attended by many high-profile fashion lovers,

and in the very word of Shizem,

” It was an incredible experience to be able to share my music with so many people, who came out to support my brand”

According to the industry players who caught a glimpse of his unique singing style and voice disclosed that Shizem is an artiste far ahead of his time and little wonder people are always excited and can’t seem to get their eyes off him when he is on stage

The singer/songwriter has also been dominating the music scene with his unique sound and performance style.

The hype around his song is real, and Shizem shows his powerful delivery of lyrics woven around his songs. Follow Shizem on digital and streaming platforms on

@officialshizem

