Shobanjo tasks Nigerian youths on entrepreneurship

Africa’s advertising czar and Chairman, Troyka Holdings, Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, has charged Nigerian youths to embrace a culture of diligence and hard work in order to excel in their professional callings.

He gave the charge recently during a public presentation of his biography titled; The Will To Win: The Story of Biodun Shobanjo, written by Mr. Dotun Adekanmbi, a journalist and public relations practitioner.

“I just want our young people to believe in themselves because to continue to hope that the government would provide employment or solve all their problems is not reality,” he said adding that; “People must learn to take their fate in their own hands.”

Shobanjo said the story of his life was illustrative of the benefits of starting out early regardless of the obstacles that often tend to derail even the most carefully laid out plans, saying, “My biography written by Dotun Adekanmbi, essentially captures where I am coming from and what God has enabled me to prove with what I have done in the management of enterprise over the last 50 years.”

He said he was able to achieve all that was chronicled in the book because; apart from hard work and diligence he was lucky to have interacted with destiny helpers who believed in his dream

