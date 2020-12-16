Shobanjo tasks youths on entrepreneurship

Africa’s advertising czar and chairman of Troyka Holdings, Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, has charged youths to embrace a culture of diligence and hard work in order to excel in their professional callings.

He gave the charge recently at the Metropolitan Club, Lagos, venue of the public presentation of his biography titled, The Will To Win: The Story of Biodun Shobanjo written by Mr. Dotun Adekanmbi, a journalist and public relations practitioner.

Shobanjo said: “I just want our young people to believe in themselves because to continue to hope that the government will provide employment or solve all their problems, is not reality. People must learn to take their fate in their hands.”

Shobanjo said the story of his life was illustrative of the benefits of starting out early regardless of obstacles, which often tend to derail even the most carefully laid out plans.

His words: “My biography, written by Dotun Adekanmbi, essentially captures where I am coming from and what God has enabled me to prove with what I have done in the management of an enterprise over the last 50 years.”

He said he was able to achieve all that was chronicled in the book because, apart from hard work and diligence, he was lucky to have interacted with destiny helpers. who believed in his dream.

He particularly commended his partner of over 40 years, Mr. Jimi Awosika, whom he described as the ‘last man standing’ in the league of co-founders of the enterprise, which has grown to become Troyka Holdings, a leading player in corporate Nigeria. He explained that with proper guidance and support, young Nigerians have a lot to contribute, stressing,

“I believe that young people will find nuggets in The Will To Win: The Story of Biodun Shobanjo, which will serve as motivation for them to go out and do things for themselves. For me, that is the thrust of the whole thing. People, who have worked with me, and have equally become successful in their own rights, are positive prove that people can do wonders for themselves.”

The author of the book, Dotun Adekanmbi, said he was motivated to write the book because he found Shobanjo’s personality and professional accomplishments quite intriguing.

The reviewer of the book, who is a veteran journalist, Mr. Ray Ekpu, commended Adekanmbi, who is a former Editor of Business Times for going the extra mile to present a business biography in a lucid and readerfriendly manner.

“The Will To Win: The Story of Biodun Shobanjo is a business biography, which generally, is difficult to write in an interesting manner because the language of business is stiff and stilted, but Adekanmbi has rendered it interesting without the lollipop credentials of supermarket literature. It is written with candour and conviction.”

Like this: Like Loading...