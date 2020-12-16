Metro & Crime

Shobanjo tasks youths on entrepreneurship

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Africa’s advertising czar and chairman of Troyka Holdings, Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, has charged youths to embrace a culture of diligence and hard work in order to excel in their professional callings.

 

He gave the charge recently at the Metropolitan Club, Lagos, venue of the public presentation of his biography titled, The Will To Win: The Story of Biodun Shobanjo written by Mr. Dotun Adekanmbi, a journalist and public relations practitioner.

 

Shobanjo said: “I just want our young people to believe in themselves because to continue to hope that the government will provide employment or solve all their problems, is not reality. People must learn to take their fate in their hands.”

 

Shobanjo said the story of his life was illustrative of the benefits of starting out early regardless of obstacles, which often tend to derail even the most carefully laid out plans.

 

His words: “My biography, written by Dotun Adekanmbi, essentially captures where I am coming from and what God has enabled me to prove with what I have done in the management of an enterprise over the last 50 years.”

 

He said he was able to achieve all that was chronicled in the book because, apart from hard work and diligence, he was lucky to have interacted with destiny helpers. who believed in his dream.

 

He particularly commended his partner of over 40 years, Mr. Jimi Awosika, whom he described as the ‘last man standing’ in the league of co-founders of the enterprise, which has grown to become Troyka Holdings, a leading player in corporate Nigeria. He explained that with proper guidance and support, young Nigerians have a lot to contribute, stressing,

 

“I believe that young people will find nuggets in The Will To Win: The Story of Biodun Shobanjo, which will serve as motivation for them to go out and do things for themselves. For me, that is the thrust of the whole thing. People, who have worked with me, and have equally become successful in their own rights, are positive prove that people can do wonders for themselves.”

 

The author of the book, Dotun Adekanmbi, said he was motivated to write the book because he found Shobanjo’s personality and professional accomplishments quite intriguing.

 

The reviewer of the book, who is a veteran journalist, Mr. Ray Ekpu, commended Adekanmbi, who is a former Editor of Business Times for going the extra mile to present a business biography in a lucid and readerfriendly manner.

 

“The Will To Win: The Story of Biodun Shobanjo is a business biography, which generally, is difficult to write in an interesting manner because the language of business is stiff and stilted, but Adekanmbi has rendered it interesting without the lollipop credentials of supermarket literature. It is written with candour and conviction.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Zamfara building 147 PHCs, 14 women clinics –Matawalle

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Governor Bello Matawalle said his administration was constructing 147 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) across the 147 wards of the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State. Matawalle disclosed this yesterday while inaugurating the headquarters of the Zamfara State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (ZACHEMA) in Gusau. He said: “So far, we have made modest efforts in […]
Metro & Crime

Abducted Indians: Corpses of civilian, soldier recovered in forest – Oyo Police

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Following the Oyo State Police Command’s efforts towards rescuing two Indians abducted in the state last Wednesday, the bodies of two persons (a soldier and a civilian) were recovered on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, has said. Fadeyi in a statement on Sunday night, however, said negotiations with […]
Metro & Crime

Esien appointed as NIMASA DG SA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Director-General (DG) of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has appointed Mr. Ubong Essien as his Special Assistant on Communications and Strategy. Jamoh, who broke the news of the appointment on his verified Twitter handle, said: “Welcome Aboard. Glad to announce the appointment of Ubong Essien as my Special Assistant […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: