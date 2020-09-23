Shock appointments for Golden Eaglets, Flying Eagles

SCORENigeria can exclusively report that there will be several shock postings when the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) finally announce new coaches for the various national teams.

A top official informed SCORENigeria these appointments will most likely be made this week after so many months of speculations.

It was also gathered that a lot of horse trading, lobbying and politicking have had to happen for the many interests on the NFF executive committee to be catered for.

For the age-group teams, popular names have been linked with a return to their posts, but SCORENigeria has now learnt that will not be the case.

It was further understood that one of these coaches will stage a remarkable comeback to the national set-up after more than a decade away. Another designated head coach, a former Super Eagles star, will finally step up as boss after serving as a loyal assistant.

“A few coaches who were promised jobs will be devastated because they won’t get them,” a top official told SCORENigeria

