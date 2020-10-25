Shock as George Oguntade’s marriage with Modupe hits the rock

The immediate past Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Justice George Oguntade, no doubt is a man who many have great things to speak about.

The reason behind this is not farfetched; Oguntade simply knows the path to toe that will make him remain respectable before the public and in his personal relationships.

His stainless career as a jury who rose to the level of a Supreme Court Judge is obviously another factor he has going for him such that he’s held in a very high esteem.

It therefore came as a rude shock when it was learnt that the 17-year-old marriage of the retired Supreme Court judge to Modupe Adewemimo had hit the rocks.

It became surprising because until the break up, little or nothing is known by members of the public about his marital life, as he knows how to keep his private affair away from public eye, despite his status as a socialite.

Many were actually in awe about his beautiful marriage to Modupe because of how they both turned out during the 80th birthday of the well-built dark skinned George.

The birthday ceremony, which was held in the United Kingdom early in the year amidst the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, was not deprived of its glamour.

Rather, pictures of the beautiful moments Oguntade and wife had during the event that made it look like the event was renewal of marital vows between the love birds added colour to the bash.

While different tales are being spread around as the reason for the unfortunate incident, the break up has remained a source of worry among those who are close to the estranged couple.

