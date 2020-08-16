Shock as Lagos politician, Lanre Razak, dies

•We’ve lost another committed, loyal party man, says Sanwo-Olu

Tragedy yesterday struck in Lagos as another notable politicians and member of Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Chief Lanre Rasak died after a brief illness.

The Epe-born politician and an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain died on Saturday morning at the age of 74. Although the exact cause of his death could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, his demise has thrown the entire ancient Epe town into mourning while the Lagos APC members were in shock less than a week the party lost a council chairman to COVID-19.

It was learnt that the late politician and the Balogun of Epe had been unable to attend political meetings for some weeks now following his health condition. He was also rumoured to be among the aspirants of the Lagos East Senatorial bye-election

following the death of Mr. Bayo Osinowo, who died few months ago. According to a family source the late politician and philanthropist would be buried in accordance with Islamic rites in Epe.

Also confirming his death, the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who described Late Razak as a “great politician”, said he was certified dead by medical doctors at Reddington Hospital, Lagos.

According to Sanwo-Olu, Razak’s death was a rude shock, saying the deceased was a great politician, a strong party man and an advocate of masses oriented programmes.

The governor, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Gboyega Akosile, said the deceased, during his lifetime, stood for what was right, always championing policies that would impact positively on the lives of the poor masses.

He added that the late Razak, popularly called ‘KLM’ did not hide his love and support of his administration, especially the governor’s T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda. Sanwo-Olu said: “I am saddened by the death of one of our political leaders in Lagos APC, Chief Lanre Razak. He was a loyal party man and committed democrat, with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape.

He was an extremely loyal politician, who did his best for our party, the All Progressives Congress. “Chief Razak served his people and Lagos State passionately as Chairman of Epe Local Government Area and Commissioner of Public Transportation.

He brought a lot of development to Epe as a council boss and also made a lot of positive contributions to turn around public transportation in Lagos during his tenure as a member of the State Executive Council.

“Chief Razak was a great politician, a strong party man, and an advocate of masses oriented programmes. His support for our T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda was exemplary.

He always propelled us to do more for the people of Lagos State. “There is no doubting the fact that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly the people of Epe, the Lagos East Senatorial District, and the state as a whole.”

The Governor also condoled with the immediate family of the departed, APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; other GAC members, Lagos APC and the entire people of Epe, praying God to grant the soul of the beloved Chief Razak eternal rest in Aljannah firdaus.

Like this: Like Loading...