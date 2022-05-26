Shock as Reps Deputy Minority, Ossai, Obuebite, others lose PDP return bid

PDP ticket: Intrigues as Reps fail to secure return bid

Some popular members of the House of Representatives lost out in their return bid to the lower chamber as they were defeated at the primary election conducted by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday and Monday. Prominent among them is the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Toby Okechukwu, who lost his fourth term bid to Anayo Onwuegbu. Okechukwu who represents Oji River/Awgu/Aninri federal constituency of Enugu State was first elected to the House in 2011. Another popular lawmaker who was beaten is Patrick Asadu, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Waterways.

Asadu, a medical doctor by training represents the Nsukka/Igbo-Eze federal constituency of Enugu state and was first elected to the House in 2007. He lost to a former chairman of the party in the state, Chief Vita Abba, by 91 votes to 2. Also, in Enugu, Dennis Amadi representing Udi/ Ezeagu federal constituency lost to Mr. Festus Uzor, the Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. Similarly, Mark Gbillah representing Gwer West/ East federal constituency of Benue State lost in his bid to return for the third time. Gbillah lost to Emmanuel Ukaa by 29 to 54 votes.

Chairman of the House Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, Ossai Nicholas Ossai representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency of Delta State was also not lucky. He was defeated by a former executive assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa,Nnamdi Ezechi, by 44 to 24 votes. Ossai first came to House in 2011 after serving as majority leader in the state Assembly. In the Ethiope federal constituency of Delta, former Governor James Ibori’s daughter, Erhiatake Ibori- Suene, defeated the incumbent, Ben Igbakpa, by 46 t0 22 votes after a rerun.

