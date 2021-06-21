Top Stories

Shock, as UAE makes U-turn, re-imposes travel ban on Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Extends South Africa’s travel ban to July 6

 

Wole Shadare

Forty-eight hours after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) lifted its travel suspension on Nigeria, India, South Africa; the country has made a volte face by suspending flights to and from the West African cities of Lagos and Abuja with effect from June 21 until further notice.

This has elicited shock among teeming Nigerian travellers who got excited of the lifting of the ban imposed by UAE since February this year following a spat between UAE and Nigeria over modalities for conducting tests on travellers to and from Dubai to Nigeria.

The UAE did not explain what influenced her latest decision to re-impose a ban on the country.

The airline, in a statement, said customers travelling to and from Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted for travel, and those who have been to – or connected through – Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted to board from any other point to the UAE.

“We regret the inconvenience caused, and affected customers should contact their booking agent or Emirates call centre for rebooking,” said the airline. “Emirates remains committed to Nigeria, and we look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow.”

Emirates’ also said that flights from South Africa will remain suspended until July 6, in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa, into the UAE.

Daily passenger flights to Johannesburg will operate as EK763, but outbound passenger services on EK 764 remain suspended. Customers who have been to or connected through South Africa in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

The airline had on Saturday announced that it would be resuming flight operations in Nigeria from June 23.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

SERAP drags Buhari, military to ICC over killing of protesters

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has petitioned the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Mrs. Fatou Bensouda, seeking a prompt investigation into the reported use of thugs, soldiers and security agents to intimidate, harass, attack and kill #EndSARS protesters in several parts of Nigeria by Nigerian authorities, military and […]
News Top Stories

Kill all bandits, el-Rufai charges military

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai yesterday stuck to his rigid position on bandits. He said they should be killed without mercy. To this end, el-Rufai, whose state is constantly being hit by bandits, reiterated that the only way to deal with bandits and make schools safe is to eliminate all the bandits.   […]
News Top Stories

IATA projects $70bn revenue loss for airlines in 2021

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Alarm bells are ringing as global airlines are set to lose up to $70 billion in 2021. This is coming as carriers around the world will haemorrhage about $77 billion of cash in the second half of 2020, equivalent to $13 billion a month, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Despite desperate attempts […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica