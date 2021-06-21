Shock, as UAE makes U-turn, re-imposes travel ban on Nigeria

*Extends South Africa’s travel ban to July 6

Wole Shadare

Forty-eight hours after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) lifted its travel suspension on Nigeria, India, South Africa; the country has made a volte face by suspending flights to and from the West African cities of Lagos and Abuja with effect from June 21 until further notice.

This has elicited shock among teeming Nigerian travellers who got excited of the lifting of the ban imposed by UAE since February this year following a spat between UAE and Nigeria over modalities for conducting tests on travellers to and from Dubai to Nigeria.

The UAE did not explain what influenced her latest decision to re-impose a ban on the country.

The airline, in a statement, said customers travelling to and from Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted for travel, and those who have been to – or connected through – Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted to board from any other point to the UAE.

“We regret the inconvenience caused, and affected customers should contact their booking agent or Emirates call centre for rebooking,” said the airline. “Emirates remains committed to Nigeria, and we look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow.”

Emirates’ also said that flights from South Africa will remain suspended until July 6, in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa, into the UAE.

Daily passenger flights to Johannesburg will operate as EK763, but outbound passenger services on EK 764 remain suspended. Customers who have been to or connected through South Africa in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

The airline had on Saturday announced that it would be resuming flight operations in Nigeria from June 23.

Like this: Like Loading...