Shock, grief at sudden death of Anambra Assembly Majority Leader

Shock and grief have continued to trail the sudden death of the Majority Leader of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Nnamdi Okafor, who reportedly died in South Africa. Confirming the death of the majority leader, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Emma Mmadu, said late Okafor slumped and died in South Africa and that the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as the House awaits the results of the autopsy.

In the statement, the speaker said news of the death of Okafor came to them as a rude shock. The speaker described the death of the majority leader as a great loss to the legislative institution in the state, Awka community and the state at large. He noted that the late Okafor was a knowledgeable and active legislator whose contributions both in the legislature and in his constituency distinguished him among his contemporaries. The speaker, who spoke amidst uncontrollable tears maintained that the State House of Assembly has lost a great, erudite and eloquent lawmaker in the person of Hon. Nnamdi Okafor and posited that the deceased lawmaker’s short but eventful life and times are worthy of emulation.

