The founder of Lighthouse Church, Dr. Shola Adeoye
Shocking: Pastors entertain guest ministers with beautiful ladies

The founder of Lighthouse Church, Dr. Shola Adeoye, has alleged that some pastors entertain their guest ministers with beautiful ladies after ministering in their churches.

 

Dr. Adeoye who is a US-based Nigerian pastor made the shocking allegations on Instagram, adding that some pastors entertain guest ministers by giving them beautiful women after they are done preaching.

 

Adeoye wrote on Instagram: “Do you know that pastors entertain their guest ministers with beautiful ladies after preaching? Don’t be shocked. I have experienced it many times.

 

The Church is in deep trouble. We need a transformation. May God help us.” He added in the caption, however: “Not all Pastors ooo. Some ni oo.”

