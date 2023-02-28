Shocks: EIB, TDB to unlock $400m support facility for African companies

Investment by business across Africa most impacted by trade and supply chain challenges will be supported by a new targeted financing initiative backed by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB). EIB, through its new dedicated development finance arm EIB Global, formally agreed to provide a trade finance facility of $200 million to TDB to this effect.

This amount is expected to support $400 million in new private sector investment, including by companies from across all sectors including agri-food and manufacturing which have been impacted by the disruption of trade flows following the Russo-Ukrainian crisis COVID-19.

The new credit line is expected to provide working capital, supply chain finance, and investment loans to microenterprises, SMEs and midcap companies across the region served by TDB, including by supporting financing through local financial intermediaries.

The largest ever cooperation between the EIB and TDB and for EIB private sector support in Africa was signed at the EU-Kenya Business Forum in Nairobi by Thomas Östros, EIB Vice President and Admassu Tadesse, TDB Group President Emeritus and Managing Director.

“The European Invest ment Bank supports targeted private sector investment across Africa. The largest ever cooperation between the EIB and TDB confirmed today will unlock $400 million of new investment by companies most impacted by trade shocks triggered by the Russo-Ukrainian conflict and ongoing disruption caused by COVID-19.

Businesses and entrepreneurs across the region served by TDB will be able to access working capital, supply chain financing and investment loans from today” said Thomas Östros, European Investment Bank Vice President.

