Shodipe: I attacked another woman for herbalist when I escaped

The 19-year-old re-arrested serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who had killed about five persons in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan in Oyo State, on Wednesday confessed that he was the one who hacked another woman, Oladeji Funmilayo, who eventually died, after he escaped from police custody, in order to procure more blood to appease some spirits and sustain the life of the herbalist with whom he was in detention.

Shodipe said this while speaking with New Telegraph after he was re-paraded by the State Police Commissioner, Mr Joe Nwonwu, at the Eleyele Police Headquarters, Ibadan. He was paraded along with 32 other suspected criminals nabbed for sundry offences including kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, rape among others.

Shodipe, who escaped from police custody on August 11, had earlier confessed that he was being hypnotised and sent by the herbalist, Adedokun Yinusa Ajani, to go and kill people after reciting some incantations, and would mysteriously disappear from the scene. He, however, said that he did not know what the herbalist was achieving from the blood he was commanding him to shed.

Speaking on Wednesday to confirm that he was the actual Sunday Sodipe that escaped from police custody, but was finally re-arrested on August 13 at Bodija area of Ibadan, he narrated how the person that arrested him lured him to help push his car.

He, however, said that he was encouraged by the herbalist to escape from the cell in order to go and shed more blood with which to appease some spirits who were sucking his (herbalist) blood since he could no longer get access to hard drinks and other ingredients like colanuts and alligator pepper which he was using to offer sacrifice in the cell.

Confessing that he actually went back to Akinyele area and hacked the woman, Shodipe said: “After I escaped from Mokola Police cell in Ibadan, I went to do what Baba Adedokun asked me to do to save him from dying. I went from Moniya where I used to live to Akinyele and used an object to hack the woman. Blood gushed out and I recited what Baba always said I should recite, mentioning his name. I disappeared as usual but did not know whether the woman died.”

The Police Commissioner, however, said: “Shodipe confessed that he inflicted machete injury on the woman’s head and left her in the pool of blood. The victim, who was brutally attacked by the notorious killer, was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, where she later gave up the ghost.”

Shodipe, however, said that he did not know what the herbalist was using the human blood for or for whom.

“I don’t have any charm. I don’t know what Baba Adedokun was using me for. He said it was my initial confession that kept him in detention and that if I had not confessed and mentioned his name as person using him, both of us would have been out,” Sodipe further explained.

On the escape of Shodipe, who hails from Ogun State, the Police Commissioner said that he would not have been kept in the cell, “but for the Correctional Centre that said that their facilities were already overcrowded. We are going to ensure that this time around, he is kept in the Correctional Centre where he should have been kept initially”.

