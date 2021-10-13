News

Shoemakers lament high cost of materials, production

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The Leather Products Manufacturers Association of Abia State (LEPMAAS) has said that their members are currently finding it difficult to produce shoes due to the high cost of production. This was as the group said that six out of over eight components or materials used for production are imported and their prices have skyrocketed following the Dollar exchange rates.

The leaders of LEPMAAS, in an interview with New Telegraph yesterday in Aba, decried the high cost of components used in shoe production, which according to the association is already threatening production capacity and job creation. The association, however, said that its members could hardly make any profit due to the cost of production and materials that had skyrocketed, while customers were no longer willing to pay additional costs over the old prices. It said: “Almost 70 per cent of the materials we use in the production of shoes are imported either from China, Italy or other countries where shoe and leather materials are produced

