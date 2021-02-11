Sports

Shofoluwe’s death reflects ex-footballers’ travails –Etim Esin

Author Ajibade Olusesan

Minister, NFF mourn ‘Dean of Defence’

Ex-international Etim Esin said late former Green Eagles teammate Yisa Shofoluwe could have escaped death if there were retirement benefits for footballers in Nigeria. Sofouwe died on Tuesday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital at the age of 54. The Maroc ’88 Africa Cup of Nations bronze medalist had earlier been diagnosed with mild cerebral atrophy, which in medical terms means the progressive loss of brain cells over time and leads to loss of neurological function.

Before his condition relapsed, Sofoluwe had been admitted at Prince and Life Medical Hospital in Ikorodu of Lagos, but was rushed to LUTH last Friday, after his condition became worse, only for him to give up the ghost on Tuesday. His former teammates Waidi Akanni and Jide Oguntuase had been taking care of him until on Monday when the Minister of Sports Sunday Dare sent him some money and announced that a state governor was ready to pick up the bill for his surgery. But the intervention appeared pretty late. However, Esin said Shofoluwe would not have needed a handout if there was a system that provides for insurance cover and pension for footballers in the country. He lamented that the football authorities do not care about the welfare of footballers who use their youths to serve the country.

“I know the country is waiting for all of us to die before they do something; we don’t need to wait for Femi Otedola to always come to our aid. Christian Chukwu would have died if not for the business mogul but the authorities abandoned him just like they have done to Shofoluwe.

“I don’t know the kind of system we run in this country where there is no pension scheme for players; they don’t have insurance like it is obtainable in other countries. We can’t continue treating our heroes like they mean nothing,” he said. Esin has a fond memory of the footballer fondly called Dean of Defence, the midfielder said he was one of the most unassuming players he ever known.

“He was a cool-headed guy; he was humble and unassuming to a fault; in camp, you wouldn’t see him say things he wasn’t supposed to say and on the pitch, he allowed his game to speak for him and you can see that calmness even in the way he played,” he said. Meanwhile, the Minister of Sports, Dare, and the Nigeria Football Federation have expressed deep shock and sadness over the demise of former Super Eagles defender.

Our Reporters

