Shola Sobowale, Chidi Mokeme, Shaffy Bello, others in Netflix crime thriller, Shanty Town

World’s leading streaming entertainment service, Netflix has announced the release date of its newest Nigerian crime thriller, the star-studded Shanty Town. Created by the talented duo of Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah, the show debuts globally and exclusive to Netflix on January 20, 2023. Speaking on the upcoming release, producer of Shanty Town, Chichi Nworah says: “’Shanty Town is a unique show in that it is at once different as it is familiar. The tale of redemption will especially resonate with audiences familiar with the grit and hustle mentality of Lagos, and indeed other fast-paced and vibrant cities around the world.

”We are spotlighting the underbelly of the city, and bringing to life the various character dynamics that exist beneath the cover of everyday “normal life,” thus telling a truly fresh and compelling story. I cannot wait for the entire world to see Shanty Town!” Shanty Town follows the story of three Lagos State hustlers who unite to wage war against the biggest and most ruthless crime ring in the state.

The show’s stellar cast include Nollywood icons such as Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Nse ikpe-Etim, Shola Sobowale, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu and Uche Jombo. Also featuring are Zubby Michael, Nancy Isime, Yaw Naija, Omowunmi Dada, Mercy Eke, Regina Daniels, Judith Audu and Peter Okoye of P-Square fame.

 

Our Reporters

