Shon Joel Nerat set to blow minds with ‘Runaway’ off “The Fantasizer EP”

The name Shon the Fantasizer is gradually picking up the wave right now, for the unacquainted, he’s about to surf your minds and your playlists with heart-throbbing grooves that will wet your appetite and leave you screaming for an encore, this is no doubt an introduction.

 

Shon the Fantasizer who is subtly taking the Nigerian music industry by storm is an incredibly talented 19-year-old singer, songwriter, trapper, and rapper; as versatile as they come, he is originally from Jos Plateau state, born in Kano state Nigeria.

He sets the premise for his music career under the canopy of Positive World Entertainment with his lead single “ Runaway” off his much-anticipated project tagged “The Fantasizer EP”. According to him, “Runaway” was inspired by a friend’s relationship experience. The melodious song laced on rhythmic and thumping instrumentals is a sonorous ballad which showcases Shon’s versatility as an artiste. The song was produced by the ever-impressive Ozedikus and is scheduled to drop on the 1st of July, 2022. So get ready to update your Playlist.

 

