Shonekan: Buhari, IBB, Jonathan, Kalu, others mourn

President Muhammadu Buhari, his immediate predecessor Goodluck Jonathan and ex-military president Ibrahim Babangida have mourned the death of former Head of Interim National Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan. Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Chief Whip of the Senate Dr. Orji Kalu; and National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, expressed sadness over his death.

Shonekan, who succeeded Babangida, died at a Lagos hospital on Tuesday aged 85. In his condolence message through his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said Shonekan was a peacemaker who at the twilight of his life, never stopped believing and working for a prosperous and democratic country. “The President notes that Chief Shonekan demonstrated to all that the love for country and commitment to her development, peace and unity transcend the trappings of office and the transient nature of political power,”Adesina said. Jonathan said in his condolence message by his media aide Ikechukwu Eze, “ the elder statesman was well-loved for his sincerity and sense of purpose”. He added: Chief Shonekan was well respected because of the enormous goodwill he brought into governance. “He was a compassionate and determined administrator, a peacemaker and bridge builder who stepped in to lead the nation at a very difficult time in the history of its political evolution.” In his condolence message, Babangida expressed greif and shock at Shonekan’s passing.

“The shocking news of the death of one of Nigeria’s finest brains and patriots came to me this morning with helpless awe,” he said. Former Abia State Governor Kalu, who acknowledged Shonekan’s accomplishments in the business and political circles, stressed that the deceased was a patriotic statesman, industrialist, boardroom guru and philanthropist.

He said in his condolence message: “I condole with the government and people of Ogun State over the demise of former President of Nigeria, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

“The late former President played noble roles in the social, economic and political development of Nigeria. “The deceased created a niche for himself in the private and public sectors. “He was selfless, patriotic, forthright, compassionate and professional in his endeavours.

“The late Chief Shonekan left behind worthy legacies for leaders at all levels to emulate.” Atiku said Shonekan died at a time when the country needed his skills and global connections for solutions to its challenges.

He said: “Chief Shonekan’s contribution to the peace and development of Nigeria in those days and later years remain enduring.”

