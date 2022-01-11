Shonekan: Buhari orders national flag to fly at half-mast

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast in honour of the late former Head of the Interim National Government Ernest Shonekan.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said this in a statement Tuesday.

It read: “Following the death of the former Head of the Interim Government, Chief Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan, GCFR, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast between Wednesday and Friday as a mark of respect for the former Head of State who died on Tuesday 11th January, 2022 at the age of 85.”

