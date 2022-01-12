Shonekan: His commitment to united, peaceful Nigeria unparalleled – Akeredolu

Chairman of the South- West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has described the death of the former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan, as a huge loss to the country.

Akeredolusaid thevastexperienceof Shonekanwasan asset to the country, particularly with the array of challengesconfronting thenation.

According to the governor, who said he received the death of the elder statesman with a heavy heart, said the former Head of the Interim National Government’s belief in a united and peaceful Nigeria was unparalleled.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, Akeredolu said Sonekan’s commitment to one Nigeria endeared him to many. He maintained that as a patriot, the late industrial icon, who was committed to the peace and unity of the country, pursued it with vigour and dedication.

Akeredolu added that the service of the former Head of Interim National Government will never be forgotten in the annals of the history of the country. “Chief Ernest Shonekan was a nationalist per excellence. His belief in a united and peaceful Nigeria was unparalleled.

He was dedicated to the progress and development of the county. He will be sorely missed.

“His historic and patriotic role in maintaining the unity of the country was one of the many things that endeared him to many. He was indeed an asset, his counsels were useful for national cohesion and progress.”

