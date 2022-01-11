News

Shonekan's demise, national loss – Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of former Head of Interim National Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan as a huge loss to Nigeria.

The former governor, who acknowledged the accomplishments of the late former President in the business and political circles, stressed that the deceased was a patriotic statesman, industrialist, boardroom guru and philanthropist.

Kalu noted that the contributions of the deceased to nation building in various positions in the private and public sectors are worthy of commendation and emulation, adding that the country will miss the wise counsel of the late statesman.

In a condolence message, the Chief Whip of the Senate extended his condolences to the Federal Government, adding that the deceased will be remembered for his good deeds.

He said: “I condole with the government and people of Ogun State over the demise of former President of Nigeria, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

“The late former President played noble roles in the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

“The deceased created a niche for himself in the private and public sectors.

“He was selfless, patriotic, forthright, compassionate and professional in his endeavours.

“The late Chief Shonekan left behind worthy legacies for leaders at all levels to emulate”.

Kalu prayed for the repose of the soul of Chief Shonekan, while urging the Shonekan family to uphold the remarkable attributes of their late patriarch.

 

