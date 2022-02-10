News

Shonga Farm used to fleece public patrimony, says Kwara Govt

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

The Kwara State Government has disclosed that the state had been fraudulently negotiated into underwriting the debts incurred by the former administrations in the name of Shonga Farm, a venture it said was funded 100 percent at inception with taxpayer’s money without any gains accruing to the people of the state under whatever guise.

At a press briefing to explain the recent take over of two Kwara properties by Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) owing to about N1.7 billion debts of the Farm, the government said more than a cumulative sum of N5 billion of public funds and loans secured with the government as guarantor have been sunk into the agricultural project with no traces of any dividends to the people of the state.

The press briefing was jointly addressed by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice Salman Jawondo (SAN); Commissioner for Communication Hon. Bode Towoju; Special Adviser to the Governor of Political Matters Lateef Alakawa; Special Adviser to the Governor of Political Communication Bashir Adigun; and Group Managing Director of Harmony Holdings Abdullahi AbdulMajeed.

The government said out of the 13 autonomous farms set up with public funds, nine had been sold with no kobo paid to the public coffers, even when the government is supposed to hold a paltry 10 percent equity in each of the farms.

The government explained that the reason AMCON took over the Kwara properties in Abuja is to recover the bad loans that the Farm owes a consortium of banks that invested in it dating back to 2007 because the Shonga Farm Holdings could not pay back on the agreed timeline.

Asked why the government had not taken legal action against the perpetrators of the alleged fraud, Jawondo said crimes perpetrated through fronts and companies take years to unravel and that government would take action once it gathers every document necessary to do so, including files and transactions tucked away by previous officials.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

