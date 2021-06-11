Shoot anyone illegally wielding AK-47, assault weapons, Buhari insists

…flags off full commercial train operations on Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, re-emphasized his directive to security agencies to shoot any person or persons found illegally wielding AK-47 and other assault weapons in the country, insisting that his administration is committed to securing lives and properties in the country. Speaking at the handing over of security equipment by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to Lagos State Police Command after flagging off full commercial train operations on Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge passenger, freight trains, the president vowed that his administration will act firmly and decisively “against any and all persons fomenting or carrying out attacks on our Police Force and other security personnel.’’ President Buhari warned that a nation that turns its police personnel and infrastructure into targets of violence and destruction is a nation on the path of self-destruction, adding that “as Commander- in-Chief, my primary responsibility remains the security of the country and the safety of all citizens. Despite the many challenges we are facing, I want Nigerians to rest assured that we will secure this country.”

“We will secure our infrastructure, our highways, our communities, and our forests, and we will secure the lives of our people,” he said. The President told members of the Nigeria Police that as the government strives to improve their welfare and capacity, the citizens equally have expectations from them.

“First, let me commend the Inspector-General of Police and the entire Force for the recent efforts to restore peace to troubled parts of the country. “I have charged the Inspector- General to leave no stone unturned in rebuilding the morale of his officers and men, especially in the aftermath of the mindless violence associated with the EndSARS protests, as well as the recent spate of attacks on police stations in some parts of the country,” he said.

Commending the Lagos governor on the newlyacquired security equipment and assets, the President noted that it would go a long way in boosting the morale of the Police, and further enhance their capacity to fight crime and combat criminality. “This is even more touching in the light of the unwarranted violence that ensued in the wake of the #ENDSARS protests last October, which saw the security architecture in Lagos State being severely damaged,’’ he said. The President added that it was commendable that Lagos State, the Centre of Excellence, has shown a truly resilient spirit in the face of the massive destruction it suffered last October. “You did not allow yourselves to be deterred by the severe setback. Instead, you have bounced back and are now boldly rebuilding the confidence of residents and investors in the state.”

