Shooting as rival NURTW groups clash in Lagos

Gunshots have been reportedly fired as rival factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) allegedly clashed in the Obalende Area of Lagos State on Thursday morning.

The clash which started around 8am, as learnt, led to panic in the area as motorists, passengers and passers-by scampered for safety.

The Complaint Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force which responded to a video posted on social media showing people fleeing the fracas, said, “DPOs and other policemen are on ground addressing the situation. Thank you for contacting NPF-CRU.”

