Shooting, Gombe, Tornadoes back to NPFL It’s five out of five for PSG in Ligue 1 Relief for Arteta as Arsenal secure first victory of season …as Insurance, Remo game suffers postponement

The darling team of Oyo State, Shooting Stars of Ibadan, returned to the Nigeria Professional Football League after securing seven points at the about to end Nigeria National League Super 8 played at the magnificent Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu.

Shooting defeated Ekiti United 6-0 on Saturday in their final game to confirm their qualification after suffering in the lower division since 2018.

The Oluyole Warriors began their quest for promotion in the NNL Super 8 play-off with a 2-1 win over Bendel Insurance before playing a 1-1 draw against Remo Stars in the match day two, and on Saturday afternoon, they made a mockery of Ekiti United lashing them 6-0 to cement their status in the NPFL for next season.

A brace for Gafar Olafimihan and Najeem Olukokun, one a piece for Chinedu Enuademu and Anthony Okachi did the job for Shooting. Also on Saturday, Gombe United and Niger Tornadoes returned to the elite division after their relegation two years ago.

With four points apiece before the final group game, the two Northern side settled for a goalless draw in their last game to secure their return.

Meanwhile, Insurance of Benin continued their shameful act in the NNL as they decided to hold the league body to ransom in their final game against Remo Stars as they failed to turn up for the match forcing the league body to postpone the game to 8am on Sunday morning.

