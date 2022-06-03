Shooting Of Journalist: Osun NUJ bans members from covering police activities

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun State council, has directed its members to put coverage of activities of Nigeria Police, Osun State Command on hold following an unremorseful statement by the Command over the shooting of The Nation’s Correspondent, Toba Adedeji. A statement by the Chairman of the Union, Wasiu Ajadosu and Secretary, Bukola Elufadejin, condemned the impenitent statement made by the Command, saying the import of the statement did not indicate any regret over the barbaric act. The union added that the command’s statement was not better than a threat to Journalists in the State and failed to mention that the policeman who shot Toba Adedeji would be identified, arrested and prosecuted, meaning that since Toba is hale and hearty the officer no longer committed any crime. The statement noted that the Union would not rest on its laurel until justice is served in Toba Adedeji’ case and maintained its stance over immediate redeployment of the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode.
