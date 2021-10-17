Sports

Shooting, Remo renew rivalry at Dapo Abiodun pre-season

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

•Tournament coordinator applauds teams

 

Newly promoted Nigeria National League sides, Shooting Stars of Ibadan and Remo stars of Ikenne, will both renew their rivalry in the semifinal stage of the Dapo Abiodun Pre-season championship currently going on at the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. The tournament sponsored by Bet9ja and Valuejet is an initiative of Otunba Tade Azeez, President Nigeria Referees Association. During the NNL Super 8 played in Enugu, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in their encounter and this time around, there must be a winner as a slot in the final will be at stake. Shooting Stars already won the title back-to-back in the last three years and will be looking forward to make it third time lucky this time around. In the other semifinal game also on Monday, Kwara United will be up against Sunshine Stars for a slot in the final. Speaking about the competition, the coordinator, Oye Bawala, praised the effort of teams who have made it to the semifinals. “We want to use this medium to appreciate all the teams that came for the tournament this year and also congratulate the four teams, who have made it to the semifinals, we wish them all the best,” he said. “A special mention to Niger Tornadoes, who made it to the tournament from Minna, we really appreciate them for participating in this year’s tournament. We hope to see them next year.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

