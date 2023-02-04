Shooting Shanty Town was strenuous –Ini Edo

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, who doubled as the co-producer of Netflix original series, Shanty Town movie has revealed how challenging her role was. Since Shanty Town was released on the streaming platform over a week ago, Nigerian audiences and their African counterparts rated the series as number one, commending the actors for bringing out another side of them that many people didn’t know they had.

Ini Edo, who spoke about the role she played, said she had looked forward to a script that would challenge her physically and artistically, noting that being in the movie brought her to a new level as an actress. Created by the duo of Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah, the six-part Shanty Town starred Chidi Mokeme, Zubby Michael, Nancy Isime, Omowunmi Dada, Mercy Eke, Regina Daniels, Judith Audu and Peter Okoye of P-Square fame. She, however, revealed that those beautiful fights in the movie were good for the camera as she went through three weeks training on mixed martial arts to get into the real character.

