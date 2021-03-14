Shooting Stars target victory against Dynamite

Shooting Stars of Ibadan on Sunday take on Dynamite Force of Iyahmo, Edo State, in another Nigeria National League game at the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode.

The Oluyole Warriors have been on a good run since the start of the campaign, winning their last five matches, scoring 12 goals while conceding just one.

Going by the performance of the two sides in their previous matches, prior to this weekend’s fixture, Shooting Stars should have little or no problem adding the visitors to their victims’ list.

Speaking ahead of the game, the coach of the side, Edith Agoye, said that his side will approach the match with utmost seriousness, not minding the difference between both sides, going into this clash. What this portends, is that the visitors would definitely find their well-motivated host too difficult to handle.

However, the coach Murtala Buruchaga- tutored Dynamite would be coming into this match in high spirits, having recorded a 2-0 victory over Stationery Stores last weekend in Iyahmo, the intimidating record of the Oluyole Warriors notwithstanding.

It remains to be seen, however, how the sixth placed Dynamite, with seven points from five matches, having won two, lost two and drew one, would be able to withstand the firepower of the Oluyole Warriors.

With 12 goals scored and just one conceded by the league leader, as against three scored and four conceded by Dynamite, who have not been good travellers so far, only a miracle can save the visitors from the rampaging Warriors.

