Shooting’ll finish on high note –Ogunbote

Shooting Stars of Ibadan coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, has promised the teaming fans of the Oluyole Warriors that the team will end the season on a high despite the midtable position of the club in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League abridged league season. Speaking ahead of the club’s away game against bottom of the table El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri on Sunday (today), the tactician said the Ibadan soccer lords are still on course for a positive finish. Specifically, the former Sunshine Stars of Akure gaffer, described the 1-1 home draw against Remo Stars on matchday 13, as a result that just slowed his team down, assuring that the club will bounce back strongly from the disappointing outcome. “Let me plead with our supporters and fans not to be discouraged by the outcome of last Sunday’s draw against Remo Stars,” he said. “It was just one of those things in football and we have resolved to make it up for them in subsequent games. “It was a match we were determined to win but it was not just our day. Injuries to some of our key players and suspension due to cautions really affected us but we will get back on track. “We know the expectations of our supporters and fans from us are very high and we are not ready to disappoint them. We will fight till the end to fulfill our promises of making them happy at the end of the season.”
