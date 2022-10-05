Metro & Crime

Shoplifting: Police rescue 4 from mob action in Lagos

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested four suspects for allegedly shoplifting in a supermarket in the Surulere area of the state. The suspects identified as Babatunde Ogunsemi (48), Olatunde Ayinde (50), Oludare Olusegun (49) and Sunday Ebifega (41), were saved from a mob action that had pounced on them.

 

In a statement yesterday, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspects were rescued and thereafter arrested following swift deployment of officers to the area after receipt of a distress call from members of the community  about the mob action.

 

Hundeyin said the syndicate had ventured into a supermarket, attempted to steal before they were caught. He said during a preliminary investigation it was revealed that the suspects were once captured on Close Circuit Television (CCTV) on September 1, shoplifting six bottles of Martell Blue Swift Cognac from the same supermarket.

 

“One of the suspects, Sunday, had been previously charged to court in 2021 for shoplifting.”

 

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, commended the residents of the state for always promptly alerting the authorities to suspicious persons and sternly warns members of the public to desist from jungle justice as it is a crime in itself. He, however, said the suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.

 

