Shoprite Nigeria divestment: The inside story

Shoprite Holdings could become the latest South African retailer to retreat from other African markets after it said on Monday that it is considering reducing or selling its entire stake in its Nigerian subsidiary.

Shoprite, Africa’s largest food retailer, told investors on Monday that it is considering a potential sale of “all or a majority stake” of its business in Nigeria. In a trading update filed at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the retail giant said it has begun the formal process of liquidating its majority share.

“Following approaches from various potential investors, and in line with our reevaluation of the group’s operating model in Nigeria, the board has decided to initiate a formal process to consider the potential sale of all, or a majority stake, in Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Shoprite International Limited.

As such, Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited may be classified as a discontinued operation when Shoprite reports its results for the year,’’ it said. Shoprite is the second business with South African origins that has announced divestment plans from Nigeria in 2020.

Mr. Price, a clothing and homeware retailer, announced its plan to exit Nigeria in June saying it had already closed four out of its five stores in Nigeria. In the trading update filed at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Shoprite said that it has been approached by various potential investors.

Although the company did not provide reasons as to why it would be looking to sell, a look into the previous financial documents provided by the company gave an insight into the challenges being faced by the company.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the company has been reviewing its long-term options in Africa as currency devaluations, supply issues and low consumer spending in Angola, Nigeria and Zambia have weighed on earnings.

Shoprite, which owns more than 2,800 outlets across Africa, said in a trading update that it was pursuing the sale after reviewing its operating model and receiving approaches from various investors.

Import restrictions

In December 2018, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced that it would no longer provide forex for the importation of 41 items in a bid to conserve foreign reserves and ensure availability to more essential needs. Since then, the CBN has expanded the list to include textile, milk and maize.

In August 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari told the CBN to expand the forex ban to all food items. Although Shoprite does not carry all of the items barred from the forex access, it carries some.

These items are rice, margarine, palm oil products/vegetable oils, meat and processed meat products, tinned fish in sauce(Geisha)/ sardines, enamelware, plastic and rubber products, polypropylene granules, cellophane wrappers, soap and cosmetics, tomatoes/tomato pastes, toothpicks, glass and glassware, kitchen utensils and tableware.

The company would have encountered some difficulties in getting some of these items into the country or immediately switching to made-in-Nigeria products.

In its full-year 2018 results published in July of that year, Shoprite said its trading was throttled by limited product ranges.

Foreign exchange fluctuations In the 2018 integrated report, the company said trading in Nigeria was affected by foreign exchange fluctuations and that even though the stores were showing growth in naira, conversions to rand showed a reduction in value.

“Trading in Nigeria continues to be hampered by foreign exchange fluctuations, although Nigerian stores are showing growth in the local currency, albeit at reduced margins,” it said.

According to the 2018 report, the value of N1 against the South African rand depreciated from 0.052 to 0.045 in 2018. By 2019, that figure declined to 0.039. The naira was devalued to N380 in March 2020.

During the presentation of the 2019 secondhalf results, Pieter Engelbrecht, Shoprite CEO, had said: “We remain committed to operating on the continent but are limiting future expansion whilst we review our options with regards to alternate operating models.

Notwithstanding this, we have taken a number of immediate operational actions, all of which are ongoing and include rent reductions, store closures, productivity improvements and dedollarising costs. “We are confident in the absence of further currency devaluations and any unforeseen circumstances that these operational measures will positively impact profitability.”

Xenophobic attacks There is a history of tension and clashes between Nigerian migrants and South African locals. Sadly, whenever these occur, Nigerians carry out protests and reprisal attacks on businesses with South African origins.

In its 2019 second-half results, Shoprite said the store closures as a result of the xenophobic attacks caused an 8.1 per cent decline in sales.

“With regards to Nigeria, the impact of store closures and subsequent reduction in customer count, both during and after the September Xenophobic attacks, resulting in a difficult half with sales declining by 8.1 per cent in constant currency terms,” it said at the time.

COVID-19 No doubt, the pandemic has had a major impact on businesses. Lockdowns and movement restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the virus has resulted in reduced trading hours for stores like Shoprite.

In the trading update published on Monday, the company said it has incurred costs pertaining to compliance with lockdown regulations together with managing and protecting our employees, customers, stores, inventory and distribution infrastructure.

“In this regard, the group has incurred a net total of R327.2 million spent across the areas of health and safety, security, mobile clinics, personal protective equipment, temperature scanners, store and distribution centre sanitation, employee meals, communication costs and remote network access for employees,” it said.

Market welcomes move as shares rise highest in two months The market welcomed the potential exit, pushing Shoprite’s shares to their highest in nearly two months. They were up 11.4 per cent by 1214 GMT. “Good riddance to Nigeria,” said independent investment analysts Christopher Gilmour.

“Almost impossible for any foreign company to do business there. Companies never know where they stand with the authorities and there are constant disruptions and distractions.”

A portfolio manager, who did not want to be named, said that Engelbrecht is delivering on his promises to deleverage the balance sheet and focus on the domestic market, where the retailer continues to trade best.

“Future profits will also improve, given the severance of the lethargic Nigerian arm,” he added. Its shares were also supported by a 6.4 per cent jump in total sales to 156.9 billion rand (6.95 billion pounds) in the 52 weeks to June 28.

Shoprite said its annual headline earnings per share (HEPS) could rise despite the impact of 327.2 million rand in COVID-19 costs and impairments of 1.3 billion rand. The retailer said its basic HEPS – the main profit measure in South Africa – from continuing operations are likely to be between 1.6 per cent below and 6.4 per cent above the restated 747.7 cents it reported a year earlier.

Its South African supermarkets division grew by 8.7 per cent while sales at its supermarkets outside South Africa, excluding Nigeria, fell 1.4 per cent. Its South African supermarkets were boosted by panic-buying at the outset of the coronavirus lockdown and significant growth at its Checkers business, which has been repositioned as a more upmarket brand and now represents 39.6 per cent of the group’s domestic supermarket sales.

Nigerian investor could acquire Shoprite’s major stake

According to TheCable there is a corporate tussle among three entities to bite into the larger stake of the retailer. Persianas Nigeria Limited, a property development company, owned by Tayo Amusan, is said to be the preferred bidder for the Shoprite stake.

Amusan is a businessman invested in property development. Some of his properties house the stores of Shoprite. Amusan founded Persianas in 1990.

In 2004, he launched, The Palms. Owing to the success of The Palms in Lagos, he floated three additional malls in Enugu, Kwara, Ota and Ibadan. Amusan sits on the board of several Nigerian companies, including African Paints Nigeria Limited, and he is also the chairman of Resourcery Limited.

The two other contenders are said to be another property development company but with links to a foreign country, and a South African company backed by South Africa’s pension fund. Though Amusan is mooted to be the favoured investor, the other bidders are pushing negotiations hard.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the deal will involve Shoprite retaining the management of its chain of operations, brand name, trademarks, and supply chain. Shoprite posted a sharp decline in sales of 6.3 percent in the 2020 fiscal year. The retailer launched in Nigeria nearly 15 years ago, opening its first store in Lagos in December 2005.

That chain has grown from one to more than 25 retail stores across Nigeria — including some of the biggest retail stores in West Africa.

