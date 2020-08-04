Shoprite: Reactions trail exit plan from Nigeria

The news that shopping mall giant, Shoprite, was planning to exit Nigeria has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians.

The reactions, which appeared to have tested Nigerian shoppers, academics and investors’ pulse over the exit news, came just as the supermarket giant quickly faulted the report, saying it was in no way close to taking such a decision. In their reactions, while some expressed concern about the negative impact such would have on foreign investments in the country, others see it as an opportunity for local investors in the retail business to grow.

Although the South African retail supermarket countered the report, saying it was rather seeking new investors into the business, a section of Nigerians, who spoke with our correspondents across the country, were worried that over 2,000 Nigerians employed by the company would lose their jobs, thus throwing more people into the labour market.

Reacting to the exit report, the Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf, explained that members of the private sector were shocked with the news, saying that it was a bad signal for investors to leave Nigerian market post-COVID-19. Yusuf said: “The news of the proposed withdrawal of Shoprite from the Nigerian market came as a surprise because it is the leading supermarket chain in the country.

But it should be of concern because of the signalling effect to investors.

Although information about factors that informed the decision are still scanty, but it would not be unconnected with the various investment climate issues that have continued to reoccur. “We need to interrogate this development in more details in order to gain deeper insights into the factors that led to the decision to exit the Nigerian market. However, for the retail sector, forex and trade policies issues would be key factors, especially at this time.”

Expressing sadness over the news, Principal Partner, Stephen Jagun and Co., Mr. Stephen Jagun, a property/ real estate consultant, urged government to wake up and give the economy a direction.

According to him, Shoprite in Nigeria is like an anchor-tenant to any small and big retail malls, saying its exit would lead to massive job loss, closure of many retail shops and loss of revenue to government. “Shoprite’s exit is a bad movement. Shoprite will offload staff working with it. Others will follow. There will be panic,” he said.

However, a Professor of Capital Market and Head, Banking and Finance Department, Nassarawa State University, Uche Uwaleke, urged Nigerians not to lose sleep over the reported planned exit of Shoprite from Nigeria. H

e said while exit of a company, a foreign one in the mold of Shoprite, should be of concern to Nigeria desirous of foreign direct investments (FDIs), Nigeria should not bother if a company exiting is not contributing to her growth.

“The importance of FDIs, especially in the area of job creation, cannot be overemphasised. With particular reference to Shoprite, the big question is: what is the net contribution of the company to the Nigerian economy? Beyond the menial jobs, how many Nigerians are in the employ of the South African firm?

“Aside the crowding-our ffect of Shoprite on local competitors, its operations in Nigeria have also contributed to dwindling foreign reserves through imports that serve to satisfy the appetite of wealthy Nigerians for foreign goods. So, I think the type and quality of FDIs should matter for Nigeria,” he said.

Uwaleke said what the country needed now are FDIs in manufacturing and agriculture value chain, telecoms and IT and not businesses that promote the consumption of foreign goods and perpetually leave us import-dependent. Also, a developmental economist, Odillim Enwagbara, held a similar view, saying exit of Shoprite signals an opening for Nigerians to invest in retail trading sector and downstream sector of the economy.

“Nigeria needs Nigerians to invest in the country’s downstream (retail) economy.

Shoprite was displacing our small producers by importing over 90 per cent of what it displays in its supermarkets cheaply from China,” noted Enwegbara. Meanwhile, the Country Director for Chastex Consult, a franchise of Shoprite, Ini Archibong, was quoted in a report as saying that Shoprite would not be leaving the country after investing a whopping $30 billion.

The Shoprite Group had, however, disclosed earlier that its retail chain of business in Nigeria was no longer profitable and rewarding in tandem with its prospects for Nigerian market and was looking forward to sell parts of its Nigerian operations to a new Nigerian investor to avert more revenue losses in the course of trading.

Particularly, the group noted that in November last year, it had commenced the process of reviewing its supermarket operations outside South Africa and would consider exiting certain countries if that would help reverse regional sales declines.

