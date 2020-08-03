Business

ShopRite: We’re not leaving Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

ShopRite Nigeria has debunked the story making the rounds that it intends to close shop in Nigeria.

 

The Country Director for Chastex Consult, Ini Archibong said: “Shoprite is not leaving Nigeria.

 

“We have only just opened to Nigerian investors which we have also been talking to just before now. We are not leaving, who leaves over a $30billion investment and closes shop? It doesn’t sound right.

 

“We only just given this opportunity to Nigeria investors to come in and also help drive our expansion plan in Nigeria. So we are not leaving.

 

“I have tried to say this as too many people as I can. There should be no panic at all and all of that. There is no truth in that report.”

 

Reports have been circulating that the retail outlet has started a formal process to consider the potential sale of all or a majority of stake in its supermarkets in Nigeria.
The report said the retailer had struggled in the Nigeria market after some South African owned retailer shops exited the Nigeria market.

 

The report further stated that Shoprite results for the year do not reflect any of their operations in Nigeria as it will be classified as a discontinued operation.
The report also said international markets excluding Nigeria contributed 11.6 per cent to the group sales and reported 1.4 per cent decline in sales from 2018.

 

South African operations contributed 78 per cent of the overall sales and saw 8.7 per cent rise for the years.

 

The report went further to say that as a result of the lockdown, customers’ visits declined 7.4 per cent but the average basket spends increased by 18.4 per cent.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria leads oil producers’ post- COVID-19 regional integration

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

    Africa’s oil producing countries can develop their technological capacities and capabilities by learning from Nigeria if regional integration is embraced as a survival strategy post COVID-19, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has said.   The Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, NCDMB, Tunde Adelana, stated this, according to a statement, during […]
Business

We’ve not endorse any candidate for WTO DG – AU

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The secretariat of the African Union (AU), the African Union Commission (AUC), has said that there is no AU-endorsed candidate for the post of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). In a statement released yesterday, the Commission said that although it made “concerted efforts towards the endorsement of one single African candidate,” for […]
Business

COVID-19 stalls construction of multi-billion naira housing projects

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

No fewer than 20 multibillion naira office and retail developments, which completion dates were initially scheduled for 2020, have been put on hold temporarily by developers and investors due to COVID-19. According to findings, construction of more than 265,448 square metres (sqm) office space projects are supposed to be completed by the end of this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: