Shops, goods burnt as fire guts Ladipo Market

Fire yesterday destroyed several shops and goods believed to worth millions of Naira at the popular Ladipo Spare Parts Market, Mushin, Lagos.

This was even as the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said that it had reactivated his emergency response plan to ‘5 minutes’ response time to the scene of any emergency to save more lives and property.

Although the exact cause of the inferno couldn’t be ascertained at press time, it was learnt that fire emanated from a storey building housing several shops where auto spare parts are sold at the Alapeju section of the market.

The LASEMA Director-General (DG), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said a combined team of the agency’s LRT, LRU fire, state and Federal Fire Services made efforts to prevent the fire from spreading to the surrounding buildings. He added that the inferno had been curtailed and completely put out.

Meanwhile, disturbed by the low morale of emergency responders following attacks and destruction of their rescue equipment during the #ENDSARS protests, Oke- Osanyintolu said LASEMA would improve the response plan and jealously guide ‘the golden hours’ to save more lives.

Speaking at a retreat organised to boost the morale of the emergency responders, the DG said that the Local Emergency Management Committees across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas of Lagos would be empowered for efficient and effective rescue operations at the grassroots

